Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot over the weekend in Minneapolis.

Michael D. Smith, 32, of Minneapolis was shot in the torso shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of N. Ilion Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Smith man died at the scene after receiving medical aid from officers and emergency medical personnel, police said.

No arrests have been made in what is one of Minneapolis' 37 homicides so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database.