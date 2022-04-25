Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death last week in north Minneapolis.

I Am King Majesty Allah, 20, of Minneapolis, was shot in the head Wednesday in the 5100 block of N. Bryant Avenue and died two days later at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

No arrests have been announced in connection with Allah's death.

At about 4:50 p.m., officers located Allah in the street and provided medical aid until emergency responders arrived and took the man to North Memorial, police said.

"Preliminary information indicates that [Allah] was standing outside a vehicle conversing with the occupants when shots were fired," a statement from police read. "The vehicle immediately left the area."

As of Monday morning, there have been 28 homicides in Minneapolis this year, according to a Star Tribune database.