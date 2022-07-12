Authorities have identified the bicyclist killed in a collision with a car on a highway after dark in Northfield.

Mark S. Ring, 44, of Northfield, suffered numerous injuries shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 11 at Hwys. 3 and 19 before dying at HCMC on June 26, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.

Ring was riding south on Hwy. 3 and turning left onto eastbound E. 5th Street when he was hit by a car being driven by 19-year-old William J. Matzek, of Hastings, the State Patrol said.

Matzek was not injured, according to the patrol, which added that he showed no signs of intoxication.

Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott told Northfield radio station KYMN-FM several days after the crash that initial reports indicated that Matzek had the right of way when he collided with the bicycle.