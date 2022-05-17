Officials on Tuesday identified two men killed by midafternoon gunfire over the weekend along near a busy north Minneapolis intersection.

Mcconda D. Robinson, 51, and Kayvon J. Williams, 21, both of Minneapolis, were shot about 3:45 p.m. near W. Broadway and N. Bryant Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Robinson was shot once in the neck, and Williams was shot multiple times in the torso, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police said one or more shooters fled in a car. No arrests had been announced as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Josh Brewer said Williams was his first cousin, but the two were raised as brothers.

"I was the tall twin, and he was the fat twin," Brewer said fondly.

Brewer said Williams was a standout football lineman at Park Center High School in Brooklyn Park and played briefly at North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.

Another first cousin of Williams' was homicide victim Kevin Brewer, according to Josh Brewer. Kevin Brewer was 11 years old in 2000, when he was hit by a stray bullet during a gang fight in north Minneapolis. The case remains unsolved despite a reward of up to $150,000. Kevin was with a friend when he was shot three times while they watched a fight among men who were gambling near Cottage Park, half a mile to the west from where Williams was shot 22 years later.

There have been 35 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. At this time last year in the city, there were 29 homicides.

Police are asking anyone with information about Williams' death to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.