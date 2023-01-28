Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates who fled a southwest Virginia jail were being held without bond on Saturday after they were captured in northeast Tennessee, authorities said.

Officers located Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson in a barn on Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, and arrested them without incident, the sheriff's office in Washington County, Virginia, said in a news release.

The barn was about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from a stolen SUV that the sheriff's office said it believed was used by the inmates. They were captured roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, where the sheriff's office said they left a recreational yard on Thursday afternoon.

Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, had been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Virginia sheriff's release. He was in the Hawkins County, Tennessee jail on Saturday, according to a sheriff's officer there.

Brown, 51, of Rogersville and identified as a federal inmate, was held Saturday in the Washington County, Tennessee, detention center, an officer said.

Authorities had considered the two inmates, who had been wearing red jail jumpsuits, armed and dangerous.