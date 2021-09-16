A 56-year-old St. Paul man was arrested and a second man is being sought in connection with the quadruple murder discovered Sunday in a western Wisconsin cornfield, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Darren Lee McWright (Osborne) was arrested by the St. Paul Police Department after Dunn County issued warrants. The second man, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, is believed to be in the Twin Cities area, according to the sheriff.

"Any information as to the whereabouts of Antoine Suggs can be called into the local law enforcement agency or that information can also be provided to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office so we can forward that to the appropriate law enforcement jurisdiction," Sheriff Kevin Bygd wrote in a Facebook post.

Suggs should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the sheriff said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Matt McKinney • 612-217-1747