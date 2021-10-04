HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Authorities are looking into whether ship anchor struck underwater pipeline, causing major Southern California oil spill.
Most Read
-
FBI arrests 3 Lindstrom men on charges related to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
-
Top U running back Potts hospitalized in Indiana with unspecified ailment
-
Accident victims surrender millions to a relentless industry
-
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
-
Accounts in South Dakota were used to evade taxes and conceal assets, leaked 'Pandora' records show