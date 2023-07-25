Brisbane, Australia — With two players concussed in separate accidents two days before Australia's second Women's World Cup game, Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson can forgive fans for questioning what's going on at practice.

Manchester City striker Mary Fowler and veteran defender Aivi Luik sustained mild concussions and joined star striker Sam Kerr on the injury list, team officials revealed Wednesday on the eve of Australia's Group B game against Nigeria. It's going to put a big strain on Australia's attacking stocks.

''I totally understand if you didn't see the training and if I were you sitting out there I would go 'like what the heck is happening in training?'" Gustavsson said during a pre-game news conference Wednesday. ''But it was a completely normal training.''

Tuesday's session was part of the usual preparation schedule for the Matildas.

''Two days out you always have a high-intensity, medium-size game. We play eight-v-eight, high intensity," Gustavsson said. ''Everything was good. Unfortunately two head knocks ... but pure unlucky.''

''It's a bit to be unreal to be honest,'' added Gustavsson, a Swede with two decades of coaching experience — including two stints as an assistant with the world champion U.S. women's team — before taking over as Matildas head coach in 2020. "I've never experienced anything like it.''

Caitlin Foord is the only recognized striker available to play against Ireland, with Kerr and Fowler injured and Kyah Simon on a careful, gradual return from a long-term injury.

''Sometimes you're unlucky and you need to deal with the cards you're handed," Gustavsson said, ''and we're ready to play those cards.'' Australian captain Kerr missed the Matildas' opening game last week because of a calf muscle injury that was publicly revealed just an hour before kick off, silencing a record crowd of almost 76,000 at the match.

Gustavsson said there was no reason to keep the latest injuries confidential for so long.

The Matildas said Fowler, who replaced Kerr in the 1-0 win over Ireland, and Luik have recovered but have to go through Football Australia's graduated return to play protocols.

Having the World Cup on home soil has given Australia's team the confidence it can contend for the title even without some their biggest stars on the field. They're treating it as a chance to test the depth of their squad.

''We could play any one of us right now in the starting 11 and it would be the same as what we do on the training pitch,'' midfielder Tameka Yallop said from Australia's team camp in Brisbane earlier in the week. ''So I think everyone has that ability and capability to step up and be a star at any point.''

Steph Catley, wearing the captain's armband in place of Kerr, converted a penalty kick for co-host Australia's opening win. Despite the win, the Matildas' offense struggled to create scoring opportunities, with only two shots on target.

Against a Nigeria team that held Canada to a scoreless draw last week, Australia will need to prove that it has players throughout the team that can be game-changers in Kerr's absence.

Luke Winstel is a student at the University of Georgia's Carmical Sports Media Institute.

