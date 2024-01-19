Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MELBOURNE, Australia — The third round of the Australian Open will be completed on Saturday. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year's first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 7?

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz headlines the day action, up against Chinese wildcard entry Shang Juncheng. No. 1 Iga Swiatek moves to the night session for the first time to continue her bid for a spot in the round of 16. She rallied from 4-1 down in the deciding set to beat Danielle Collins in round two and now plays Linda Noskova. Two past major winners, 11th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko and No. 18 Victoria Azarenka, go head-to-head while Elina Svitolina bids to make it three Ukrainian women into the fourth round when she takes on Viktorija Golubic.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook has No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz as a hot favorite at minus-3,000 to beat Chinese wildcard entry Shang Juncheng, who is listed at plus-1750. No. 1-ranked Swiatek is a minus-1,700 chance and Noskova, a 19-year-old Czech, is plus-1,140. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager, while a minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

Melbourne's time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when Day 7 begins at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, it'll be 7 p.m. ET on Friday. This is the first time the tournament is a 15-day event.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:

—Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

—Jan. 21-22: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Jan. 23-24: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Jan. 25: Women's Semifinals

—Jan. 26: Men's Semifinals

—Jan. 27: Women's Final

—Jan. 28: Men's Final

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV

—In the U.S.: ESPN

—Other countries are listed here.

KEY RESULTS IN FRIDAY'S DAY SESSION?

Women's singles: No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat No. 28 Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Coco Gauff beat Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2; Mirra Andreeva beat Diane Parry 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5); Amanda Anisimova beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-4; Magdalena Frech beat Anastasia Zakharova 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; Marta Kostyuk beat Elina Avanesyan 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's singles: No. 4 Jannik Sinner beat No. 26 Sebastian Baez 6-0, 6-1, 6-3; No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Luca Van Assche 6-3, 6-0, 6-4; No. 12 Taylor Fritz beat Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2; No. 15 Karen Khachanov beat Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

A TENNIS QUIZ

STATS TO KNOW

4 — Andreeva is the fourth player in the last 30 years to reach the fourth round in women's singles at Wimbledon and the Australian Open before turning 17. She follows Martina Hingis, Tatiana Golovin and Coco Gauff.

WORDS TO KNOW

''Honestly I didn't really think that he would watch a match, then after he would tweet, he would comment. I will try to print it out somehow, I will put it in a frame. I will bring it everywhere with me.'' – Andreeva, when told Andy Murray had watched and remarked on her match.

''Right now I'm just trying to keep it simple and not try to make it perfect, because as soon as you start trying to make it perfect, everything goes wrong. I'm trying to be happy with what I have right now.'' – Sabalenka.

