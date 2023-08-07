Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SYDNEY — Australia advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup by beating Denmark 2-0 in Sydney on Monday.

Goals from Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso ensured the Matlidas wouldn't become the latest big name to crash out, following the eliminations of holder the United States America, Germany and Brazil.

The co-host will face France or Morocco in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australian fans will start to believe their team could go on to be crowned world champion after star striker Sam Kerr returned from a calf injury to make her first appearance at the tournament.

In front of a crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia, the Matildas already put themselves on course for the last eight by the time Kerr made her entrance in the 80th minute.

Foord fired Australia in front in the 29th after running on to a pass from Mary Fowler.

Raso drilled home a second in the 70th after Emily van Egmond's lay off.

