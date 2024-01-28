WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal to reach 600 career points and the Toronto Maple Leafs completed a home-and-home sweep of the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-2 victory Saturday night.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break. He also was in goal for Toronto in the Maple Leafs' 1-0 home victory over the Jets on Wednesday night.

Hometown favorite Ryan Reaves, John Tavares and Simon Benoit, with an empty-net goal, also scored to help Toronto win its third straight and improve to 25-14-8. Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly each had two assists.

Defenseman Dylan Samberg scored his first goal of the season for Winnipeg. Mason Appleton added a late goal and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves. The Jets have lost three straight and four of six to fall to 30-12-5.

The Jets scored on their first shot when Samberg beat Samsonov with a shot from the point at 4:13. Reaves, playing his first game since Dec. 14, tipped in Noah McGregor's shot to tie it with 51 seconds left in the period.

The Maple Leafs got their first power play early in the third and Tavares tipped in Rielly's shot at 1:54 for his 13th goal.

Matthews scored from the high slot with 4:32 left. He extended his points streak to six games, with seven goals and three assists during the run.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host New York Islanders on Monday, Feb. 5.

Jets: At Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

