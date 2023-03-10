Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

An Austin woman who sold fentanyl to two people who later overdosed was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison.

Yashica Shenay Thomas, 44, pleaded guilty in January to third-degree murder charges in separate cases in a plea deal that would see her serve concurrent sentences. She received 110 months in prison in one case and 86 months in the other.

Thomas will get credit for 191 days served. She will serve her sentence at the state prison in Shakopee.

Felony second-degree manslaughter, drug possession and drug sales charges in those cases were dropped per the agreement.

Thomas was charged in September for the March 2022 death of a 22-year-old Austin man who was found by his mother and siblings slumped over in a bathroom. According to court records, an autopsy showed the man died due to acute toxic effects from fentanyl.

The Mower County Attorney's Office filed similar charges in January after investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman last May, who was also found in a bathroom in her home.

Court records show in each case police found messages to Thomas on the victims' phones concerning fentanyl sales.

Austin police searched Thomas's apartment in late August and found more than 300 grams of marijuana, 17 grams of methamphetamine and tin foil folds suspected to carry fentanyl among other drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, according to charges.

Thomas told police she sold fentanyl to both victims, according to court records. The man bought about 0.17 grams of fentanyl for $50 while the woman bought .7 grams for $40.