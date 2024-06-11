SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Slater lined the game-winning single into left field with one out in the 10th inning, rallying the San Francisco Giants from two runs down in the inning to beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Monday night.

Slater's second career game-winning hit came off Rafael Montero (1-2) after he also had one on April 8, 2022, against the Marlins. It did so much for Slater given his struggles with injuries and finding his hitting groove this season.

Slater just wished he could have notched his first extra-base hit of the year — but maybe this will give him some much-needed momentum going forward. He had popped up in foul territory as a pinch-hitter in the ninth.

''Whenever you can come through big for your team in a spot when you've been struggling it feels that much better,'' said Slater, who just returned last week from a concussion. ''It definitely lifted a big weight off my shoulders.''

Randy Rodríguez (2-1) recorded the final out of the 10th for the win.

Houston had gone ahead by two runs in the top half on a sacrifice fly by Victor Caratini that scored runner Joey Loperfido from second base and Alex Bregman's RBI single.

The Astros challenged that Trey Cabbage was called out at first on a bunt against Erik Miller to begin the 10th and the call was overturned on replay review for a single.

Montero started the 10th and immediately gave up Brett Wisely's RBI single then Heliot Ramos singled when shortstop Jeremy Pena had to reach and booted his skipping grounder. Patrick Bailey followed with an RBI single that made it 3-3.

Mike Yastrzemski broke up a scoreless game with an RBI triple in the sixth inning only for the Astros to tie it on a sacrifice fly by Pena in the seventh.

Mauricio Dubon hit a two-out single in the ninth off Giants closer Camilo Doval that put the go-ahead run on second. But Doval struck out Jose Abreu to end the threat.

This marked Dubon's first visit back to Oracle Park since being traded by San Francisco to the Astros in May 2022.

''I love it, I like the guys,'' he said before the game after catching up with former teammate Logan Webb on the field.

Astros starter Spencer Arrighetti allowed one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings, striking out six with three walks.

San Francisco lefty Kyle Harrison retired the first nine Houston hitters in order before Jose Altuve's leadoff single in the fourth. Harrison was coming off back-to-back losing starts for the first time this season — allowing seven earned runs and 20 hits over 11 innings. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter over 6 1/3 innings this time, surrendering one run and four hits.

''This has been as efficient as he's been all year at this point in time,'' manager Bob Melvin said.

San Francisco, currently facing interleague matchups for four of five series including a nine-game stretch against the Rangers, Astros and Angels, had homered in eight straight games dating to June 1.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: C Yainer Diaz was held out of the starting lineup still dealing with a sore right index finger after taking a foul tip Sunday. His range of motion is still limited. ... RF Kyle Tucker, who went on the injured list Friday with a bruised right shin from fouling a ball off his leg last Monday, is improving as he uses crutches and could come off the IL when eligible Friday.

Giants: 3B Matt Chapman missed just his fourth start of the season because of a sore hamstring but is expected to return Tuesday. ... OF Jung Hoo Lee (left shoulder surgery) will begin his rehab program this week in San Francisco. ... LHP Blake Snell (strained left groin) is throwing off flat ground and likely to progress to the mound later in the week. ... INF Nick Ahmed (sprained left wrist) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Sacramento at Reno. ... RHP Alex Cobb (shoulder) will throw a bullpen Tuesday. ... INF Wilmer Flores is nursing knee soreness and could play again by Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Ronel Blanco (5-2, 2.78 ERA) pitches Tuesday night for the Astros opposite RHP Jordan Hicks (4-2, 2.82).

