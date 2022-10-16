Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Mike DiLiello threw for three touchdowns and 309 yards and CJ Evans Jr. scored twice on the ground as Austin Peay beat Murray State 52-17 in a non-conference matchup on Saturday.

Drae McCray caught five passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns and James Burns had 116 yards on 10 receptions with a touchdown. Sheldon Layman came on in relief for DiLiello and completed 6-of-8 passes for 47 yards and between the two completed passes to eight different receivers.

DiLiello threw a 14-yard scoring pass to McCray on Austin Peay's first drive, DiLiello later connected with Burns on a 78-yard scoring play and Evans had a 62-yard scoring run with 54 seconds left before the end of the first quarter for a 21-3 lead.

Lucas Maue's 1-yard scoring run brought Murray State within 28-17 with 6:50 before halftime but it never got closer.

The Governors (5-2) scored points on 7 of 15 offensive possessions.

LaMartez Brooks had eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Racers (0-7).

