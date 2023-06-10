Police in Austin, Minn., are searching for two suspects in a drive-by shooting Friday night that left one man dead and wounded two others.

Authorities said the shooting occurred about 10:40 p.m. Friday. Five people were in a vehicle in the 700 block of 2nd Street NW. when a shooter fired at them from another vehicle.

The car rolled and crashed into an unoccupied home, authorities said, killing the male driver of the car. Two passengers wounded in the shooting were taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin before being transferred to Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester. Both were listed in serious but stable condition. None of the victims have been identified by police.

Austin police, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Department of Corrections were investigating the shooting, which they said was a targeted attack.

Authorities are looking for a white 2015 Dodge Durango with Minnesota plate JAG300, along with two people believed to have been in the vehicle, a 28-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger. The Star Tribune typically doesn't name suspects who haven't been charged.