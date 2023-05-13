AUSTIN, MINN. – A bat infestation last fall set off a chain of events that could lead to the school district here dissolving one of its prized programs — the first all-day kindergarten center in Minnesota.

The seven-member Austin school board this month voted down 3-4 a proposal to move kindergartners out of Woodson Kindergarten Center and into the district's four elementary schools starting in 2024-2025 and move pre-K programs to Woodson. But several board members say such a switch is inevitable given the district's space needs and budget concerns.

"This is the world's hardest decision — ever — because we all know how absolutely amazing this is," Board Member Carolyn Dube said.

The proposal stirred up an outcry among teachers and parents after district officials said dismantling Woodson would come before the school board. Yet the district has discussed its space needs for months, which became more acute after Austin moved its early childhood and family education classes out of rented space at Queen of Angels Catholic Church because of bats.

Woodson opened its doors in 2005 as an all-day kindergarten program for every student — the first of its kind in the state, almost a decade before the practice became widespread in Minnesota when then-Gov. Mark Dayton in 2014 signed off on extra funding for all-day kindergarten classes. Now some 99% of the state's kindergartners attend full-day classes.

Superintendent Joey Page said the district has considered vacant buildings around town to house its pre-K program, but renovation would cost too much. Meanwhile, there's space to accommodate kindergartners in each of Austin's elementary schools. A study done earlier this year shows the district's elementary buildings are at about 60%-75% student capacity.

The Woodson switch would save about $500,000 a year in expenses and help alleviate a $3 million budget deficit.

Pre-K classes are now split among elementary schools, but the setup isn't ideal: A 3-year-old switches buildings at age 4, then goes to Woodson, then to an elementary school.

"Is that what's good for kids, building community and having families feel like they're connected to the sites?" Page asked.

District officials say they need to resolve the student space problem soon. A 2022 enrollment study done by longtime district consultant and former state demographer Hazel Reinhardt shows Austin is set to receive an influx of kindergartners over the next 10 years. Austin could add 700 to 1,000 more students by 2032, with a majority of the growth taking place in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Board members were torn over the proposal before the vote. During a debate that lasted almost an hour, some asked what would happen if Woodson was left as-is. Others were set to approve the switch but wanted to ensure Woodson's successes would carry over to new kindergarten programs.

"This is really difficult because we're asking to change something that's not broken," Board Member Cece Kroc said. "It's not just not broken, it's a place of excellence."

Several Woodson teachers and parents urged the board to reconsider moving kindergarten out of Woodson, or at least consult with staff on the best way to go about the switch. They pointed out that Woodson was tailored for kindergarten education, from rooms emphasizing learning through play to right-sized bathrooms.

"I actually moved here from the Cities for Woodson," teacher Sean Daugherty said.

Kara and Michael Page have a kindergartner in Woodson and a 4-year-old. They were relieved the board voted down the proposal.

"If it is inevitable, I hope that it's not something that blindsides us," Kara Page said. "There's going to be grief if it does close down."

After the vote, the board directed Page and district officials to provide more details on the proposed switch, as well as calculate what it would cost for Woodson to remain a kindergarten center and rent out space elsewhere in town.