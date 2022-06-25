The Minnesota Aurora won 3-1 victory over the Chicago Dutch Lions on Friday night before a record crowd of 6,016 fans at TCO Stadium in Eagan to extend its undefeated record to 7-0-1.

The first-year Aurora's 22 points lead the Heartland Division standings in the USL W League.

"We're trying to enjoy each moment," coach Nicole Lukic said, "The fans tonight were incredible. We feel lucky to be here in front of a community that really supports us."

Captain and defender Makenzie Langdok joined the attack early in the first half. With great vision on the field, she found Mariah Nguyen on the back post. Nguyen leaped into the air to connect with the pass and give Aurora the 1-0 lead in the ninth minute.

The Dutch Lions fought back with Kat Stephens evening the score to 1-1 in the 24th minute.

After the halftime break, in the 48th minute, Cat Rapp appeared to score for the Aurora, but officials called the play offside to nullify the goal. Her time would come under 10 minutes later.

"We scored on some different opportunities than we had in the past, some crossing and one-touch finishes in the box," Lukic said.

Nguyen earned a corner kick in the 55th minute, and Addy Symonds stepped up to take the kick on the left side of the pitch. Jill Bennett initially made contact with Symond's service into the 18-yard box, but it was Rapp who scored Aurora's second goal of the night. It was her second in the past two games.

In the 81st minute, a goal by second-half substitute Arianna Del Moral made the score 3-1.

The Aurora plays its final regular-season home match Sunday at noon at TCO Stadium vs. St. Louis.

Lynx cut Westbrook

The Lynx waived guard Evina Westbrook ahead of the league's midseason cutdown date, after which contracts become guaranteed.

That leaves a roster spot open, once the 24-hour waiver period is over. That would free the Lynx to potentially add a player before their game at Chicago on Sunday.

That player could be Nikolina Milic, who has played in 17 games with three starts for the Lynx under hardship contracts. Her most recent hardship contract had to be ended when center Sylvia Fowles was cleared to return to action before Thursday's victory over Phoenix at Target Center. Milic, a 6-3 forward, averaged 6.9 points with 3.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.

The Lynx could also scan the waiver wire for a player.

Westbrook was drafted in the second round by Seattle in the 2022 draft after helping Connecticut to the NCAA national championship game. The 6-0 rookie appeared in 14 games, averaging 2.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD

Etc.

Florida State pitcher Brianna Enter of Green Cove Springs, Fla., has signed with the Gophers for next season. She appeared in 13 games with the Seminoles last season as a junior. She was 2-0 with a 1.44 ERA.

St. John's senior catcher Ethan Roe, a Blake graduate, was named to the nine-man American Baseball Coaches' Association/Rawlings Division III Gold Glove team.