Same teams. Same result. For the second year in a row, the Minnesota Aurora lost to reigning champion Indy Eleven in the USL W League playoffs. But down 2-1, the Aurora had a chance to change their fate in the 87th minute.

A foul on forward Cat Rapp at the edge of the 18 earned Minnesota a penalty kick. But diving to her left, Indy Eleven keeper Kate Phillips got her leg on the penalty attempt from Aurora captain Addison Weichers. History would repeat itself.

"Credit to Addy Weichers for stepping up. We love Addy. She's been our captain for a long time," Aurora coach Colette Montgomery told Equal Time Soccer after the match. "We prepare for those moments, and at the end of the day, players are given the autonomy to make those choices, and we're 100 percent behind those decisions."

The playoff loss in Hamtramck, Mich., was Minnesota's first loss of the season (10-1-2), as the Aurora chased their first league championship after three undefeated regular seasons. The Aurora and Indy are two of three clubs to win their divisions all three years of the USL W League's existence.

Midfielder Natalie Mitchell scored Indy Eleven's game-winning goal in the 82nd minute off a right-side run and pass slotted across the penalty area by forward Addie Chester.

In its 12 regular-season games, the Aurora trailed for a combined total of 42 minutes. In Friday's Central Conference semifinals, the team more than doubled that total, conceding an early goal to Indy Eleven in the third minute. Indy defender Grace Bahr delivered an inswinging corner to the head of unmarked defender Karsyn Cherry, who headed it into the net from the edge of the 6-yard box.

It would take the Aurora 63 minutes to equalize — the team's longest stretch without a goal this season. Aurora midfielder Katie Duong scored for her eighth consecutive game, defying a narrow angle to tuck a free kick past Phillips at the near post.

Indy's consistent tracking back on defense limited a Minnesota offense that scored 61 goals in the regular season. Regularly, five or six Indy defenders would match up in front of goal against three Minnesota attackers, forcing shots wide or into the hands of the Indy keeper.

Despite a few first-half chances created by forward Saige Wimes, the Aurora nearly went down 2-0 before halftime. In the 44th minute, Mitchell ran onto a long pass over the Minnesota defense and forced goalkeeper Taylor Kane to come off her line and make a one-on-one save with her right leg.

Then, in first-half stoppage time, Bahr nailed a deep free kick off the Aurora's crossbar, inches away from making Minnesota chase a two-goal lead.

Indy Eleven moves on to the Central Conference final on Sunday and will face playoff host Detroit City FC, a 3-0 winner over River Light FC in Friday's second semifinal.





