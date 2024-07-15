Berit Parton scored on a free kick in the second 15-minute overtime period and Aurora 2 fell to NOSC Blast 2-1 in the UPSL Midwest West Conference finals at TCO Stadium on Sunday.

Ava Westlund scored in the 34th minute for Aurora 2, which ended its first season with an 11-1-2 record after going undefeated in the regular season and then beating Superior City FC in the conference semifinals.

Jessica Eischens tied the score for the Blast with a free kick in first-half stoppage time.

After neither team scored in the second half, they added two overtime periods. Parton scored in the 115th minute.

"We didn't come out with the result that we wanted, but it's a really good foundation to build forward. I couldn't be more proud of the coaching staff, but especially the players," Aurora 2 coach Mandy Pochobradsky said. "They've showed tremendous bravery in everything that they've done this season and their willingness to take what we've asked of them and to implement it and run with it and adapt to it has been fantastic."

Vixen lose in conference championship

The Minnesota Vixen lost to the St Louis Slam 20-3 in the Women's Football Alliance American Conference championship on Saturday night.

The Vixen finished 2024 at 5-3, with all three losses to St. Louis; all six of their losses the past two seasons have been to the Slam, who advance to the national championship game on July 27 in Canton, Ohio.