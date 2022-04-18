Augustana University on Monday named top Gophers men's hockey assistant Garrett Raboin as its new head coach, as the Sioux Falls, S.D., school comes closer to playing Division I.

Raboin has been a longtime assistant under Gophers coach Bob Motzko, going back to their time coaching together at St. Cloud State. Augustana's men's hockey program is scheduled to start competing for the 2023-24 season.

"Garrett Raboin is one of the true rising stars in the hockey world, and Augustana made a terrific choice in selecting him as the first head coach of the Vikings hockey program," Motzko said in a statement.

"I have known Garrett for close to 20 years, and I have an immense amount of pride and respect for the coach and person he has become," Motzko added. "He has built a remarkable path as a leader, teacher and recruiter at St. Cloud State and now at Minnesota, and it's certainly special to see his dedication and hard work culminate now with his first head coaching position at Augustana."

Raboin will be formally introduced at Augustana on Tuesday.

"This is a great day for Augustana University and an incredibly important step in the launch of Viking Hockey," Augustana President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin said in the news release. "Garrett Raboin brings a passion for the game and genuine enthusiasm for the broader vision that will be energizing for all of us as we build toward our first year of competition in 2023. We are thrilled to welcome Garrett, [wife] Emily and their children to Augustana and the Sioux Falls community."