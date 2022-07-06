Eric Rolland, the Augsburg University men's and women's golf coach, shot his second straight 4-under 68 to take a one-shot lead with a 136 total in the Minnesota State Open Championship at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids.

Tied for second into the third and final day are Derek Holmes, retail store manager of Parsons Xtreme Golf; Caleb VanArragon, playing on his home course, and first-day co-leader Van Holmgren of Pioneer Creek Golf Course.

Pitcher signs with U softball

Righthander Jacie Hambrick of Grand Canyon University has signed with the Gophers softball team. The transfer was the No. 2 pitcher for the WAC champion Lopes last season as a sophomore, appearing in 33 games and starting 17. Hambrick, of Dewey, Ariz., had a 14-7 record with a 3.23 ERA.

The Gophers also got a head start on their 2023 recruiting class. All-state shortstop Lucy Hooper, who helped lead Valley Center (Kan.) High School to its first Class 5A softball state title last month, recently committed on Twitter to the Gophers. Hooper hit .500 for the Hornets (23-2) as a junior this past season and had 20 RBI and 16 steals.

ETC.

Emma Nelson was hired as the MIAC's assistant director. She is a graduate of St. Catherine and played volleyball and basketball for the Wildcats from 2016-20.

Jon Hedin, an assistant Concordia (Moorhead) men's soccer coach, was named interim head coach after Andy Kohel resigned. The Cobbers were 6-11 in Kohel's one season.

St. Cloud State redshirt sophomore Tate Wallat was named to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II Gold Glove Team at third base.

Goalie Blanka Skodova will join the Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team this coming season as a graduate transfer after four seasons at Vermont. She also has played for the Czech national team.

Kevin Forde was named the athletic director at Minot State. He has spent the past 10 years in various athletic administrative roles at the University of Mary,