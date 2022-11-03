GAME OF THE WEEK

Bethel at Augsburg, 1 p.m. Saturday: Bethel (7-1) and Augsburg (6-2) are tied for first place (with 3-0 records) in the MIAC Skyline Division. The winner advances to next week's MIAC championship game against the winner of Saturday's Northwoods Division game between St. John's and Carleton. Last week, Bethel, ranked No. 9 in Division III, defeated St. Olaf, 38-17, while Augsburg edged Concordia (Moorhead) 38-35. The Auggies have their most victories in a season since they went 7-3 in 2012.

WEEK 10 STORYLINES

• Bethel and St. John's were included in the first DIII regional rankings, which were released Wednesday. The other teams listed in Region 6 were three WIAC teams (La Crosse, Platteville and Whitewater) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Linfield. In this week's rankings, teams were listed alphabetical. Next week, the teams will be ranked.

• Five NSIC teams are ranked in this week's DII Super Region Four rankings. Angelo State is the top-ranked team, followed by Colorado Mines, Winona State, MSU Mankato, Sioux Falls, Wayne State and Bemidji State. The top seven teams in the region advance to the 28-team DII playoff field.

• St. Thomas, which leads the Pioneer League with a 5-0 conference record, plays at Valparaiso (4-5, 3-2 Pioneer) on Saturday. Three teams — Butler, Dayton and Davidson — are tied for second in the Pioneer with 4-1 records.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jariel Lopez-Barrera, LB, Augsburg: The junior from Minneapolis leads the MIAC with three fumble recoveries. Only two DIII players — with four each — have recovered more this season.

Clay Schueffner, LB, Winona St.: The junior from St. Cloud, Wis., leads the NSIC with 83 tackles. He had a game-high 11 in the Warriors' 24-7 victory over Augustana last Saturday.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Consecutive victories by Concordia (Moorhead) over Augsburg before the Auggies outlasted the Cobbers, 38-35, last Saturday in Minneapolis.

275 Career receptions — an NSIC record — for Mary's Danny Kittner. Kittner also is the NSIC career leader in receiving yards (3,519).

2,069 Receiving yards for Armani Carmickle in his Minn. Duluth career. He is the sixth player in program history to surpass 2,000 career receiving yards.