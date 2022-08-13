An ATV accident in Brooklyn Park left one person dead.

The crash happened at Monroe Park on Friday a little before 8 p.m. That's where officials say the four-wheeler rolled over, trapping someone underneath it.

Officers and firefighters gave medical care to the crash victim, but their injuries were too severe. They died on the scene.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but officials were still investigating the incident as of late last night. Brooklyn Park Police did not immediately return a call seeking more information.