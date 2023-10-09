Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A passenger on an ATV was struck in the chest by a branch and killed while riding on a trail on the Iron Range after dark, officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred about 7:40 p.m. Saturday south of Hibbing on a designated ATV trail, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders took the 38-year-old woman to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, where she was pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said. Officials have yet to release her identity.

The woman was a passenger in a side-by-side ATV when the branch hit her in the chest, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"There was no indication of alcohol use [by the ATV operator], nor excessive speed," a Sheriff's Office statement read.