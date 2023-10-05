White Bear Lake police were justified for exchanging gunfire earlier this year with a suspect who ambushed, seriously wounding one of them.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office issued its determination Thursday that no charges are warranted against Officer Ryan Sheak and Sgt. Eric Gadbois were justified in firing at Daniel Holmgren on January 24. Holmgren, who was 33 at the time, fired at Sheak and Gadbois as they tried to arrest him for an outstanding warrant.

Bullets struck Sheak twice before he fired back at Holmgren. Gadbois fired nearly a dozen times. None of their shots hit Holmgren, and the attorney's office said both officers were justified because both had reason to fear for their lives and the lives of nearby residents.

"Both Officer Sheak and Sgt. Gadbois only used deadly force after Mr. Holmgren had first fired at them and their fellow officers without warning, within the close confines of a small apartment," RCAO staff wrote in a memorandum. "Both officers had ample, reasonable reasons to fear for their lives, and the lives of others in the direct vicinity since the apartment is part of a complex where over 150-plus residents reside."

Officers were sent to Holmgren's address inside the Lakewood Hills Apartment Complex on the 3100 block of Karth Road that day to arrest him for a felony domestic assault warrant. According to the memorandum from Ramsey County Attorney's Office staff reviewing the case, Holmgren screamed and yelled racial slurs from behind his bedroom door.

He refused to come out, and said authorities had no right to be there.

Gadbois responded to requests for backup with pepper balls ready. He asked Holmgren to step out peacefully, but Holmgren allegedly responded, " You want war? I'll give you a war. I'm ready to die."

Holmgren had threatened police before, was known to carry firearms, and case records show he was committed to hospitals several times for mental illness in 2020-22.

Gadbois launched several pepper balls into Holmgren's room through a crack in the bottom of the door. Holmgren stepped out seconds later and began firing at them, yelling "come and get it" as his rounds struck Sheak and sent him to the ground.

Sheak screamed that he was hit. Holmgren retreated back into his bedroom and closed the door. That's when Gadbois dropped his pepper ball weapon and grabbed his firearm, shooting 11 times towards Holmgren. Sheak fired once.

Police dragged Sheak to the hallway to help him as reinforcements were called to the scene. They arrested Holmgren after an hours-long standoff, charging him with attempted murder and multiple counts of assault.

He pled guilty to one count of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and three counts of first-degree assault on June 14, earning him a sentence of 228 months in prison.

Sheak underwent surgeries for gunshot wounds to his leg, stomach and pelvis.