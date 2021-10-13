BISMARCK, N.D. — An attorney for a North Dakota photography business that abruptly went out of business and left many wedding couples in limbo said Wednesday the company is working to release photos and images, It's unclear whether customers who paid in advance for uncompleted work will be refunded.

Two state agencies are investigating the shutdown of Glasser Images and the business owner is facing several lawsuits. The attorney general has received more than 450 complaints from customers and photographers who worked as contractors for the company. The Department of Labor and Human Rights has received claims from Glasser employees seeking unpaid wages.

Fargo attorney Tim O'Keeffe said the photos and videos are being secured and "kept safely" on hard drives, but it's a "logistical challenge" to get them to customers and it could take weeks. He declined to comment on the status of any potential refunds.

"As some of you know, this is a large photography studio, imaging studio, 150 subcontractors working with Glasser Images," O'Keeffe said. "There were weddings being shot throughout North Dakota and other states."

Glasser Images photographed weddings throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Colorado without charging for travel costs, according to the company website. Owner Jack Glasser said in a statement that the studio could not remain financially viable, due in large part to the coronavirus pandemic.