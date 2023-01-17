Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man was jailed after a bank in St. Paul was robbed Tuesday morning.

St. Paul police spokesman Mike Ernster said officers were called at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday to Huntington Bank in the 1900 block of Suburban Avenue, south of Interstate 94, on reports of a bank robbery. Witnesses said a man showed a gun and demanded money from tellers.

The tellers gave the man money before he fled. Police found and arrested a suspect around a half-mile away in the 2000 block of Wilson Avenue. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Ernster said the robbery is now under FBI investigation, adding that any further updates will come from that agency.