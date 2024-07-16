Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Atlanta Dream (7-16, 3-10 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (16-8, 11-4 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream comes into the matchup against Minnesota Lynx after losing seven games in a row.

The Lynx are 10-3 on their home court. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Napheesa Collier leads the Lynx with 10.2 boards.

The Dream are 4-8 on the road. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

Minnesota scores 81.0 points per game, equal to what Atlanta gives up. Atlanta averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Minnesota allows.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Lynx defeated the Dream 68-55 in their last matchup on June 20. Collier led the Lynx with 16 points, and Tina Charles led the Dream with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alanna Smith is averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Lynx.

Charles is averaging 13.7 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Dream.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Dream: 1-9, averaging 74.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Napheesa Collier: out (foot).

Dream: Rhyne Howard: out (ankle), Jordin Canada: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.