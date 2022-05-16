Atlanta Dream (3-1, 1-0 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (2-3, 1-2 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Fever host the Atlanta Dream.

Indiana went 4-11 in Eastern Conference play and 4-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Fever shot 41.7% from the field and 28.4% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 6-9 in Eastern Conference games and 8-24 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Dream averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 10.4 second chance points and 22.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.