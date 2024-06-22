OAKLAND, Calif. — Sean Newcomb picked up a win with a pickoff — and without officially facing a batter.

The Oakland reliever became the first pitcher in team history to be credited with a victory after the Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Friday night.

With Oakland training 5-4, Newcomb came on in relief of Lucas Erceg to face Minnesota's Willi Castro with Austin Martin on first and two outs in the eighth inning. With a 1-1 count on Castro, the left-handed Newcomb picked off Martin to end the inning.

Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer off Jhoan Duran in the bottom of the eighth to give the A's the lead. Mason Miller came in to pitch the ninth and sealed the win for Oakland, which said Newcomb (1-0) was the first pitcher in its 124-year history to earn a victory without facing a batter.

—

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb