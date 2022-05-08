Oakland Athletics (10-17, fifth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (17-11, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies (1-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (1-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -187, Athletics +159; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics look to stop their eight-game slide with a victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 10-4 at home and 17-11 overall. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236.

Oakland has a 4-9 record in home games and a 10-17 record overall. Athletics pitchers have a collective 3.79 ERA, which ranks 10th in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with nine home runs while slugging .722. Kyle Garlick is 3-for-6 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Sheldon Neuse ranks third on the Athletics with a .307 batting average, and has two doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 14 RBI. Chad Pinder is 9-for-28 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .265 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .184 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hip), Trevor Larnach: day-to-day (undisclosed), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (finger), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Luis Arraez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf strain), Cole Irvin: 15-Day IL (left shoulder), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.