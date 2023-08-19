BUDAPEST, Hungary — A look at how 10 top athletes are faring at track and field world championships after Day 1:

SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON

With her colorful hair, glitzy nails and, of course, fast times, Richardson stands out on the track. The 23-year-old from Dallas has the second-fastest 100-meter time in the world this season. Richardson will run the 100 and 200 at the worlds a year after missing the team. She won the 100 at the U.S. Olympic trials two years ago, but had the title stripped after she tested positive for marijuana. The 100 will be a fast field that includes reigning champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and her Jamaican teammate, Shericka Jackson, who has the fastest time in the world this season. COMPETES: Aug. 20-21, 100 meters; Aug. 23-25, 200 meters; Aug. 25-26, 4x100 relay.

MARILEIDY PAULINO

The 400 meters is wide open at the worlds with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone withdrawing from the event because of a minor knee issue. Paulino, who represents the Dominican Republic, has the second-fastest time this season behind McLaughlin-Levrone. Paulino finished runner-up to Shaunae Miller-Uibo at last year's worlds. COMPETES: Aug. 20, 21, 23.

FAITH KIPYEGON

The 29-year-old Kenyan broke three different world records — mile, 1,500 and 5,000 — over a 50-day stretch this year. Kipyegon will concentrate on the 1,500 and 5,000 at the worlds, a double she might repeat a year from now at the Paris Games. RESULTS: Ran 4:02.62 in opening round of 1,500. UP NEXT: 1,500 semifinals are Sunday; 5,000 meters: Aug. 23, 26,.

KATIE MOON

To think, the reigning world and Olympic champion pole vaulter was nearly a gymnast instead. Moon, who is from Ohio, has the top clearance in the world this season. Competing last season at the worlds as Katie Nageotte — she got married — she won on countback over U.S. teammate Sandi Morris. COMPETES: Aug. 21, 23.

ANNA HALL

The fun-loving, candy-chomping American is knocking on the door of the 7,000-point plateau in the heptathlon — a mark only four women have achieved. Hall's top score in the seven-event competition is 6,988 points, which she set in May. The world record is held by Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who accumulated 7,291 points in winning at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. RESULTS: Leads after four of seven events. UP NEXT: Final three events — long jump, javelin throw and 800 meters — are Sunday.

NOAH LYLES

At last year's world championships, Lyles broke the long-hallowed American 200-meter record of 19.32 seconds held since 1996 by Michael Johnson. Lyles has set 19.10 as a goal, which would shatter Usain Bolt's mark of 19.19. RESULTS: Won opening heat of 100 in 9.95 seconds. UP NEXT: 100 semifinals and finals are Sunday; 200 meters, Aug. 23-25; 4x100 relay, Aug. 25-26.

PAWEL FAJDEK

The Polish hammer thrower tries for his sixth straight world title. If he wins it, he would match Sergey Bubka with the most world golds in an individual event. RESULTS: Qualified for finals with a throw of 77.98 meters (255 feet, 10 inches). UP NEXT: Finals are Sunday.

MONDO DUPLANTIS

Since first breaking the world record three years ago, the Louisiana-born pole vaulter who competes for his mother's native Sweden, has upped the mark by a centimeter five more times. It now stands at 6.22 meters (20 feet, 4 3/4 inches). DATES: Aug. 23, 26.

FRED KERLEY

The American sprinter is the defending world champion at 100 meters. His best time this year is 9.88 seconds — pedestrian for this race — but Kerley is a favorite in an event where no one has cracked 9.8 this year. RESULTS: Finished second in his 100-meter heat in 9.99 seconds. UP NEXT: semifinals and finals are Sunday; 4x100 relay, Aug. 25-26.

MUTAZ ESSA BARSHIM

It might not ever get better for the high jumper nicknamed ''The Falcon,'' than when he won world gold in his home country of Qatar in 2019. But Barshim has won gold in the last four major competitions, including the famous tie for first with Gianmarco Tamberi at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. DATES: Aug. 20, 22.

