Federal authorities are offering a reward in hopes of finding whoever set on fire and severely damaged a church this past spring in northeast Minneapolis.

The blaze tore through Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church in Minneapolis on April 19 that left the building in the 2200 block of NE. 5th Street with a collapsed roof and beyond repair.

Investigators with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), "who typically respond to fires related to houses of worship, worked alongside the Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis Fire Department to determine that the fire at the church was a result of an act of arson," read a statement issued Monday afternoon from the federal agency.

ATF Assistant special agent in Charge Jeff Reed said in a statement that surveillance footage shows "an individual who was present in the area around the time when smoke started billowing from the church."

And while stopping short of calling the man a suspect in the torching of the more than 100-year-old church, Reed said, "We believe this person has valuable information related to this fire, and we're looking to the public to help us identify the individual."

More than five months after the blaze, a burnt smell still lingered at the church Monday afternoon. Earlier this year, Minneapolis city inspectors ordered the church to be demolished for public safety reasons by July 29, although it's unclear why the church still stood. Members of the 100-congregant church were attempting last summer to raise the $75,000 necessary to raze the church and possibly find a new home. An online effort raised about $36,000.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information about arson is urged to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), by e-mail at ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com

The International Association of Arson Investigators is an international professional association of more than 10,000 fire investigation professionals, united by a strong commitment to suppress the crime of arson through professional fire investigation.

The Polish National Catholic Church denomination was formed in 1897 in Scranton, Pa., and is not affiliated with the Roman Catholic Church.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482