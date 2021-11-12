DULUTH — At least one person is dead and several are injured after a four-vehicle crash on the Iron Range Thursday night.

A Minnesota State Patrol report says a Toyota Corolla traveling west on state Hwy. 135 in Gilbert, Minn., lost control on an icy road about 4 p.m. and crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting a Toyota Yaris. The Corolla was then struck by another vehicle, a Chevrolet Malibu, traveling east. A fourth vehicle struck the Malibu.

Information about the driver of the Corolla, a 32-year-old Aurora woman, and an 11-year-old male passenger, will be released Saturday.

A 6-year-old passenger of that vehicle was taken to a Virginia hospital with minor injuries, and a 10-year-old female passenger is in a Duluth hospital with life threatening injuries. Drivers of the other vehicles were taken to the Virginia hospital, none with serious injuries.

Jana Hollingsworth • 218-508-2450