HOUSTON — At least 8 dead in crowd surge during Travis Scott concert at Astroworld Festival in Houston, fire chief confirms.
Most Read
-
Rodgers decries 'woke mob' and 'cancel culture' in radio appearance
-
Souhan: Rodgers' arrogance in full view while Packers' season suddenly in jeopardy
-
Was organized crime behind the demise of the Twin Cities streetcar system?
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week
-
Former Wild goalie settles into leading family construction firm