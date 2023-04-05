Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TORONTO — Zach Aston-Reese scored twice, Joseph Woll made 24 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Woll was recalled from the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis after Matt Murray left with a head injury Sunday in a 5-2 loss to Detroit. Woll improved to 4-1-0 this season with the Maple Leafs.

''Regardless of what happens, I try my best to stay ready for opportunity,'' Woll said. ''Biggest thing is to stay in the moment. I can't try to predict too far down the road. Goal is to come here every day and give my best.''

Ilya Samsonov, who was already trending to be Toronto's starter when the playoffs get going in less than two weeks against Tampa Bay, served as Woll's backup.

Alexander Kerfoot and Auston Mathews, into an empty net, also scored for Toronto. Sam Lafferty had two assists.

The Leafs also stretched their lead over Tampa Bay for home ice in the first round to six points. Both teams have five games remaining.

''Important two points,'' Matthews said. ''Want to feed off that and keep going.''

Jack Roslovic and Eric Robinson scored for Columbus and Jet Greaves stopped 46 shots in his NHL debut.

''Dream come true,'' said the 22-year-old Greaves, from nearby Cambridge. ''Really special to be able to not only play my first NHL game, but to be able to do it at home with so many family and friends in attendance.''

The Leafs hosted their annual Pride night, but as in years past, did not wear themed warmup jerseys. Toronto had rainbow stick tape available to players for the pregame skate, while helmets included decals.

Toronto opened the scoring five minutes into the first period when Aston-Reese beat Greaves for his ninth.

Battered by a long list of injuries all season and icing a lineup with plenty of fresh faces Tuesday, the Blue Jackets responded off the rush when Roslovic snapped his 11th to tie it.

Kerfoot pushed Toronto ahead 2-1 midway through the second with his ninth after Greaves made a terrific stop on Nick Abruzzese.

Nine minutes into the third, Aston-Reese tipped his career-high 10th of the campaign past Greaves for a 3-1 lead.

Robinson got Columbus, which sits last in the Eastern Conference by a wide margin, back within one with his 12th on a shot that beat Woll upstairs from a tight angle, but Matthews iced it into an empty net with his 38th.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At New Jersey on Thursday night.

Maple Leafs: At Boston on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports