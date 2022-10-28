Dear Amy: I think I was scammed. As a divorced 62-year-old woman, I recently hired someone to fix plumbing damage to my house that insurance wouldn't cover. His bid was substantially lower than the others, and he could start the next day. He asked for half down so I sent him $300 through an online payment system.

He didn't show up. After I called and texted him several times, five days later, he texted me that his mother had suffered seven strokes and was in the hospital, so he wasn't working all week.

Another week has gone by, and I texted him to see how his mother was doing and if he was going to be able to get the job done. I haven't heard back from him, and I'm suspicious that I never will.

I feel like an idiot for not getting a contract. Should I continue to contact him?

I have his name and number and want to warn people in my neighborhood on the social media app Nextdoor.com. But maybe that would be a bad idea in case he sees it and comes after me.

Any suggestions on how to get my money back, or should I write this off as a loss?

Amy says: One red flag I see is that the worker only responded to your contact after it was obvious that you weren't going away. (And "seven strokes" is almost too specific.)

You should contact him again: "I see that you aren't going to be able to even start the plumbing job, so I'll need you to refund the $300 deposit I made when we agreed that you would do the work. Please refund this money today."

If he refunds your money, the only thing you need to do is to find another plumber.

I would not trash him on Nextdoor.com, but you could ask in nonspecific terms if others have had a similar experience. (Keep in mind that there is a possibility that everything he has told you is true.) The website also might be a good place to post a query to find a plumber recommended by people who live in your area.

If you don't recover your money, take him to small claims court. Also file a complaint with the state's attorney general's office.

Leaving the nest

Dear Amy: I am 75. I live with my 55-year-old daughter and 35-year-old step-grandson.

My problem is with my daughter, my only child. The only time she is nice to me is when she wants something.

She is critical of everything I do and constantly says hurtful things to me and my grandson. I've thought many times about moving, but knowing that she can't make it without my Social Security income keeps me there. She has a good job but spends the majority of her earnings on weed.

My grandson is just the opposite: loving, caring, helpful and understanding.

I just want to enjoy the rest of my life without the depression and hurt I'm experiencing now. Should I (and my grandson) stay or go?

Amy says: Go! Your grandson sounds like a responsible person. If you two have a good rapport, it might be a good idea to seek housing together.

You also might consider sharing housing with another senior. You might qualify for elder housing designed for lower-income seniors.

You believe your daughter "needs" your income, but what you are actually doing is supporting her weed habit. She uses you, you enable her, and there you all are — trapped in a toxic triangle.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.