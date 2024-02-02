Dear Amy: I am a 64-year-old woman. When I was 16, my cousin "Will" (a 30-year-old man who is now a doctor) invited me to New York City for a visit. While I was visiting, Will raped me in his sister "Clare's" apartment.

Clare walked in and freaked out on him. Although she asked if I was OK, she and her other brother did nothing to hold Will accountable for what he did. They even went so far as to blame me. I never told anyone what happened out of shame and fear.

It really traumatized me, on many levels. There was no contact between our two families, except between my mother and aunt (Will's mother).

Fast-forward to a few years ago. Two of my brothers and my sister have rekindled a relationship with Clare. This made me very uncomfortable. I told my siblings what happened and asked them to please not associate with that family. They said it happened long ago; it's my problem, and they see no reason to stop seeing Clare.

I wonder if they don't believe me. After some pretty angry emails from me, they refuse to even speak to me. Thank God I have a third brother who has helped me get through the heartache. But are my other siblings right?

Amy says: This sounds like a genuinely terrible situation, and I'm sorry you have been living with this for so long.

No, your siblings aren't "right" for denying your experience and the trauma you've lived with. Your choice not to continue an active relationship with them because of their behavior toward you seems proportional.

My concern is that nowhere do you mention any consequences for Will. A 30-year-old man raped his teenage cousin. I wonder if his career as a predator stopped there. If he became a physician, with access to countless vulnerable people ... the mind reels.

You would benefit from counseling, which even many years later could help you to cope with this trauma. Rainn.org offers online support and a list of counselors for more intensive help. And Womenslaw.org has an email "hotline" where you can ask questions related to this assault.

Moving out

Dear Amy: My family and I have lived in our rented home for 10 years. Our last lease expired in September, and we are now on a month-to-month lease. Last week, our landlord announced that he plans to renovate and sell the house this summer, and that we'll need to move out by the end of May. This feels abrupt, and we're upset. Can he do that?

Amy says: I'm not a lawyer, so you should check with one about tenant rights and regulations in your area. But don't get your hopes up. Even though this might seem abrupt, you are being given plenty of notice. Your landlord could have given you just one month's notice. As it is, he is giving you several months' lead time to find other housing.

