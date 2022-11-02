Dear Amy: My husband and I have been together for 16 years, during which time he always has been obsessed with having his back rubbed. More specifically, it is his back, his legs (if we're sitting on the couch) and even his neck while riding in the car.

I am a people-pleaser. I did this to show him I loved him, and it just became the norm.

Fast-forward to two kids, a house to clean and a full-time teaching job, and I can't stand that during our downtime together, he asks me to constantly rub his back and legs.

We have other problems in our relationship that I am working on with a counselor. I had thought that once those problems were fixed, I wouldn't hate the idea of being my husband's in-home masseuse.

However, after telling him no today — and watching him pout yet again — I realize I am done performing this act of service for him.

My husband says that this "time together" is what makes him feel loved. If that's the case, am I doing a disservice to my marriage by refusing to spend our time together massaging his back?

Amy says: If being your husband's "in-home masseuse" is the act of service that makes him feel loved, then what is his act of service that makes you feel loved? It might be something as simple as him allowing you to sit quietly in proximity without requiring you to do anything in particular.

There is no question that people in intimate partnerships serve one another, and it is helpful to recognize those things your partner might do — oftentimes without being asked — that make you feel loved.

But the demand, expectation and pouting (on his part) and rage (on yours) makes this seem less like an act of service and more like a toll to be paid. You do this to avoid a negative reaction, rather than to inspire a positive one.

Out of focus

Dear Amy: With cellphones holding thousands of photos, I have found myself being held hostage by people searching their phones for photos.

These are the people who, in the middle of a conversation, get excited to show a particular picture. Oftentimes, they need to scroll and scroll and scroll to find it.

This is not only disruptive to the conversation, but it's also very annoying to stand there and watch as they search and fumble. Smiling and glancing at one photo only serves to inspire them to search for more.

How can I stop being an unwilling participant in this phone photo-pushing ritual?

Amy says: I think of these enervating interruptions as "The Dead See Scrolls."

You might say, "Hey, why don't you text that photo to me later? That way we can keep talking."

Twin bill

Dear Amy: A recent letter from the mother of twins battling over which one got the bigger scoop of ice cream or the larger slice of pizza really resonated with me.

We're elders now, but as children, my identical twin brother and I fought at least once every day over who got which portion of food and who got "cheated."

Mom's solution was pretty clever. She said, "You two take turns. One of you divides the food, and the other one picks which portion he wants."

Amy says: I have gotten dozens of responses addressing the dilemma of the battling twins, but this story about your very wise mother stands out.

