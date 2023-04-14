Dear Amy: I recently visited friends who moved to another state. I've known them for more than 20 years. This recent trip was my fourth visit to their new home.

The problem is that my friend doesn't seem to feel responsible for having food in her house for guests.

The first night, she and I went to their club for dinner, after which we went to a supermarket because my friend needed some things for herself. I realized that if I wanted something for breakfast, I needed to buy it.

I try to be a generous and easy guest, so I picked up the tab at the supermarket. But I also should have bought myself some snacks. She offered nothing. I found myself scrounging in their closet for something to eat.

My friend has severe Crohn's disease, so she has to be very careful about what she eats. But her husband, who is a foodie, seems to know better.

When I have houseguests, I provide! What is a realistic expectation in this circumstance?

Amy says: Your friend is treating you to housing and presumably some quality friendship-time. She also hosted you for dinner at their club (that's one meal she provided).

Your friend, who has a serious illness related to her own diet, likely brings her own food when/if she travels. Granted, your food needs should be on her radar, but they aren't. And after your first visit, you should have anticipated that and — along with a thoughtful gift for the household — brought your favorite groceries to the house.

After accepting the next invitation, you could tell her, "I'm going to pick up a few groceries. Do you have room in your fridge? And can I bring anything for you?"

A bitter memory

Dear Amy: I appreciate the conversation in your column about funerals. While I understand that these events can be healing for family members, they also can be traumatic.

Many years ago, I lost my partner to AIDS. I flew to his childhood home with my mother and several of our mutual friends, and was welcomed warmly by his family at the viewing and treated as the grieving spouse that I was.

However, at the funeral the next day, the officiant went on and on about how my partner would be going to Hell and would remain there until his mother passed and "redeemed" him for his sinful "life choices," along with many other remarks about his "lifestyle."

Many of our mutual friends walked out. I simply sat in shock. I was horrified and devastated, but the family seemed to simply accept it.

I have been unable to attend a funeral since. I just can't bear to.

Amy says: Yes, many people are traumatized by previous experiences with funerals, sometimes going back to their childhoods. I am genuinely shocked and sorry that you endured this particular cruelty after your partner's death.

