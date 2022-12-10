The owners of a beloved Chinese restaurant in Columbia Heights are soon to serve their last portions of chow mein, fried rice and an array of appetizers, favorites for generations of customers over the past 50 years.

Tim and Winnie Ng opened Asia Chow Mein in 1972. Last month, they announced they will retire and close their longtime spot on Central Avenue NE. at 49th Avenue in the suburb just north of Minneapolis.

"We have been blessed," Winnie Ng said. "Our customers are so loyal. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for the overwhelming support."

With the onset of the pandemic three years ago, the eatery shifted to drive-thru pickup only. Since making the announcement about closing, lines have been so long that the Ngs opened the front door to allow customers back in, where they can pick up their orders and say their goodbyes.

Winnie Ng said she knows many of her customers by name. They came as children and now bring their children. Some come weekly, and Ng said she knows exactly what they want. Over the five decades, she said, customers became friends, sending the Ngs gift cards, flowers and Christmas cards.

"That is not like any restaurant," Winnie Ng said. "It should be me giving to my customer. It is crazy."

The camaraderie and food cooked to order was the family-owned restaurant's recipe for success.

"It's amazing to me that as I come to say thank you for an amazing 50 years of great food and memories I'm left in awe of seeing names from my entire life on here saying the same thing," Tawny Zbanski wrote on Facebook. "You may close your doors and rest your hands, but please be assured your legacy will remain."

Hundreds of others posted memories, many remarking they are sad to see the restaurant go.

Asia Chow Mein originally opened in a building across from a strip mall a block down Central from its current location. The Ngs were evicted in 2002 to make way for a Walgreens and were given only a month's notice, Winnie Ng said.

"We didn't know what we were going to do," she said.

Space in a former KFC at 49th and Central opened up, and the Ngs moved operations there.

Winnie Ng said it will be tough to hang up her apron, and had hoped her son could take over. But the difficulties over the past three years — the pandemic, staffing shortages and rising food costs — plus their ages — Tim is 68 and Winnie 64 — were the factors in deciding to retire.

"We've been working 13 hours a day," she said. "My son was going to take over, but he said 'How can I do this?' "

The Ngs have plans to spend more time with their four kids and six grandchildren. A few customers hoping to still find a way to enjoy their favorite treats have asked Winnie if she might teach cooking classes or write cookbooks, she said.

Ng said she has not decided about that. But over the next three weeks, she promised they would "do our best to continuously make your last Asia Chow Mein meals to be the best ever."