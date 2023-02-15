'Your Place or Mine'

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in the rom com, although they're not romming together. She's a Type A single mom who trades places with Kutcher's man-child tycoon: She takes a class while staying in his swank Brooklyn digs; he babysits her helicoptered son in Los Angeles. An improbable variety of romantic and career possibilities present themselves, especially for Witherspoon, but it's bright, fun and populated by an excellent supporting cast that includes Tig Notaro, Jesse Williams, Zoe Chao, Minnesota native Steve Zahn and Rachel Bloom. Netflix

CHRIS HEWITT

'Animal Control'

W.C. Fields recommended never working with dogs or children. The team behind this new sitcom followed only half his advice. The show wants to be a new version of "Community" so bad that it hired Joel McHale to be the office curmudgeon. But the most memorable action comes whenever the characters hit the Seattle streets to tame ostriches, kangaroos and rabbits. There are some reasonably amusing bits, but you'll have more fun searching for wacky animal clips on TikTok. 8 p.m. Thursday, KMSP, Ch. 9

NEAL JUSTIN

'Hello, Tomorrow'

Billy Crudup, an Emmy winner for "The Morning Show," leads a group of traveling salesmen pitching bogus condos on the moon, sometime in the distant future. Or is it? The setting has one foot in Buck Rogers territory and the other in Pleasantville with transistor radios, 45-cent sandwiches and retro suits. The beautifully designed sets are a lot more riveting than the non-plausible plot. Friday, Apple Plus

N.J.

'The Woman King'

The Oscars overlooked this war epic from director Gina Prince-Bythewood. You should not. Employing her trademarked messy tears, Viola Davis plays the titular ruler, sensitive and muscly Nanisca, who defends her African kingdom with the help of an all-female band of warriors. Thuso Mbedu ("The Underground Railroad"), Lashana Lynch and John Boyega are also great in a film that delivers as an adventure, a thriller (expect surprises!) and an emotional drama. Netflix

C.H.