'As We See It'

The TV versions of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" proved that creator Jason Katims is a master at tugging at heartstrings without making viewers feel like cheap puppets. Now, he's done it again. This dramedy focuses on three roommates, all on the autism spectrum both on the show and in real life. The series effectively captures their challenges — as well as the ones facing those who love them — with grace and humor. "This Is Us" fans have a whole new excuse to shed crocodile tears. Lands Friday, Amazon Prime

NEAL JUSTIN

'A Hero'

Shortlisted for this year's international feature Oscar, the drama comes from writer/director Asghar Farhadi, whose "The Salesman" and "A Separation" both won that honor within the last decade. It's a psychologically complex portrait of an Iranian man who is temporarily released from debtors' prison and given a chance to try to repay what he owes. There's a "for the want of a nail" quality to "A Hero," which keeps uncovering complications in the man's quest and surprising us with characters' compassionate or heartless reactions to his plight. Amazon Prime

CHRIS HEWITT

'Single Drunk Female'

This series many not be the most accurate portrayal of recovering alcoholics but it offers a genuine example of how to serve up sarcasm. Sofia Black-D'Elia ("Gossip Girl") is terrific as an addict trying to make amends with her former bestie (Sasha Compere) and mother (Ally Sheedy). The writers, which include "Girls" veteran Jenni Konner, manage to find humor in both drunken stupors and abstinence. 9 p.m. Thursday, Freeform

N.J.

'True Story With Ed and Randall'

Fans of "Drunk History" should check out this new series featuring anecdotes that would kill at cocktail parties. Hosts Ed Helms and Randall Park guide guests through real-life stories and comedic actors like Adam Pally and Fortune Feimster bring them to life. The sketches aren't nearly as entertaining as the tales, which include how one Steelers fan sneaked into the locker room during a Super Bowl. Thursday, Peacock

N.J.