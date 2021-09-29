Introduction: At the outset of the show, host Michael Rand gives a rundown of the convergence of sports seasons that is happening in this moment. Minnesota United plays Wednesday night and this weekend as it tries to make an MLS playoff push. The Vikings have a huge game Sunday against Cleveland, as do the Gophers against Purdue on Saturday.

Would you believe that the Gophers men's hockey season starts this weekend? Gophers men's and women's basketball practice is underway, as is training camp for the Wolves and the preseason for the Wild. Meanwhile, the Lynx would still be playing if they hadn't lost Sunday. And the Twins still have five games left before this season is mercifully done. It ... is ... a lot.

7:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand for a deeper examination of the story lines — and, let's face it, instability — that will define this season. Incoming owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez met with reporters Monday and detailed their thoughts on the franchise and the eventual push for a new arena. Sachin Gupta, who replaced President Gersson Rosas as the team's top personnel decisionmaker when Rosas was fired last week, has a big task ahead. And what does it all mean for Karl-Anthony Towns, who talked openly Monday about all the change he has seen in his time here.

