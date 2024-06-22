OAKLAND, Calif. — Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer off Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning, rallying the Oakland Athletics to a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

Tyler Soderstrom added two hits and three RBIs for the A's, who have won three of four since a season-high nine-game losing streak. With the victory, Oakland ended its streak of 10 consecutive months with a losing record.

Sean Newcomb (1-0) came on in relief to face Willi Castro with two outs in the eighth and picked off Austin Martin to end the inning. Mason Miller pitched the ninth for his 14th save.

Minnesota trailed 4-1 before Royce Lewis' solo homer in the sixth and Castro's go-ahead three-run shot in the seventh. It was Castro's first home run away from Target Field in Minnesota since May 21.

Soderstrom began the A's comeback when he was hit by a pitch from Duran (3-3) leading off the eighth. Langeliers, who entered with the third-lowest on-base percentage in baseball, followed with a towering drive into the stands as Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach simply turned and watched.

The Twins had to lean on their bullpen after starter Chris Paddack failed to make it through five innings for a second consecutive start. Paddack, who has one win in his last eight starts, allowed five hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

The A's had runners on base in three of the first four innings, but only one made it past second.

Soderstrom had an RBI single off Paddack in the first, then lined a two-run double off Kody Funderburk in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Jay Jackson was designated for assignment to clear room for Funderburk.

Athletics: RHP Osvaldo Bido was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. ... Rookie RHP Vinny Nittoli was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

A's LHP JP Sears (4-6, 4.25 ERA) is scheduled to make his 16th start of the season Saturday. He's the only Oakland pitcher to not miss a start this season. The Twins plan to go with RHP Bailey Ober (6-4, 4.81 ERA), who has a 1.045 OPS in five career appearances against the A's.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb