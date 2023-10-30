Just when Kirk Cousins could use a good Christian-themed rock anthem to take his spirts higher, Creed has confirmed a date next summer at Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater.

The '90s band of "Higher" and "Arms Wide Open" fame will play the Red Wing area outdoor venue on Aug. 17 as part of its first tour in a decade. The Florida rockers are calling it the Summer of '99 Tour and will bring another anthemic late-'90s rock band, 3 Doors Down, along for the ride.

News of Creed's Minnesota date arrived less than a week after Cousins cited the band as reason for his team's winning streak following their Monday Night Football upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

"I gotta say it: Creed," Cousins said when answering the media's queries about last week's charged performance against after the 49ers.

The QB then recounted how "Higher" pumped up his teammates when it came on in the locker room pre-game. He even went on to complain that the team's Creed playlist did not go any deeper than that 1999 megahit.

"They keep playing 'Higher,'" he continued, "and I'm going, 'Creed has a lot of hits! They got a good catalog! You don't have to only play 'Higher.' But they're taking us higher, so we'll keep playing it."

Just when it seemed like the quarterback was hitting all his receivers with arms wide open, though, he tore his Achilles in Sunday's victory over the Packers and is out for the immediate future. You can bet Creed's team and the concert's organizers are hoping Cousins returns before season's end — and especially that he's still with the team come August.

Tickets for the Treasure Island concert, which falls on a Saturday night, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via TIcasino.com and will cost $39 for general-admission and $59-$109 for reserved seats.