As Minnesota communities continue to face floods caused by heavy rains, Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday declared a peacetime emergency, authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to help.

"Flooding has left entire communities under feet of water, causing severe damage to property and numerous road closures," Walz said in a news release. "As flooding continues, the National Guard is ready to step up to help our neighbors."

Days of heavy rain have left communities in many parts of the state dealing with high water. Here's a round-up of updates as of Sunday:

Waterville, Le Sueur County

The Le Sueur County Sheriff has requested help from the National Guard, according to the governor's office, which said the Guard could be ready to help if needed starting Sunday.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Guard had not been deployed, according to Le Sueur County Emergency Management.

Flooding in Waterville, located in Le Sueur County, has forced residents to evacuate and caused significant damage.

On Sunday, Le Sueur County Emergency Management also posted an urgent ask for help sandbagging in Waterville. The county said Waterville's drinking water remains safe.

Northfield, Rice County

The Cannon River, which flows through downtown Northfield, reached major flood stage early Saturday and remained there Sunday.

As of Sunday morning, the swollen Cannon River reached heights just below its record of 901.5 feet, set in 2010, according to stream gauge data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). At 9:15 a.m. Sunday, the gauge read 901.34.

Flood stage for the gauge is at 897 feet.

The river was forecast to remain at roughly 903 feet level before starting to decline Sunday night, per NOAA.

Faribault, Rice County

The city of Faribault is asking motorists to stop driving around barricades designed to keep people away from flooded areas.

In a post on X Sunday morning, the City of Faribault said emergency services have responded to "far too many calls regarding individuals in the flood water and/or individuals going around barricades."

"We ask that everyone — both vehicles and persons — please stay out of, and away from, floodwater, and adhere to all barricades, 'road closed' signage and police tape," one post said.

Health Department: Flooding could threaten well water safety

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday cautioned residents with well water in flood-prone areas that rising waters could lead to contamination.

"If floodwater reached your well, assume your well is contaminated. Water from your well should not be used for drinking, cooking or brushing your teeth until the floodwater recedes," MDH said in a news release.

Those with wells in flood-prone areas should consider contacting a licensed well contracter to check the well and make any needed repairs, MDH said.

"These changes may include repairing cracked or damaged casing, extending the well casing above the expected flood level, or temporarily replacing the vented well cap with a watertight cap or cover. You should also make sure that grading allows water to flow away from your well," MDH said.

Those with concerns about their well becoming contaminated are urged to keep a few days' worth of clean water on hand.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



