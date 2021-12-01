The boards are down and a new restaurant concept with mini-golf and performances is on the way next year to Seven Points, the shopping center at the key intersection of Lake and Hennepin in Uptown.

Arts & Rec will include 13,500 square feet of artist-designed mini-golf, a performance space, as well food and beverage served on both the first floor and rooftop sculpture garden.

"We are excited to see the work going into revitalizing Seven Points and look forward to being one of the anchor tenants. Arts & Rec was founded to bring art, food, and fun together and to launch our first location at Seven Points is a unique opportunity," said Joel Hernandez, CEO at Arts & Rec.

Additional new tenants at Seven Points include Chase Bank, Curioso Coffee, and True North Collaborative, which is hosting a holiday shop in Seven Points. Seven Points for decades was known as Calhoun Square. The name was changed last year.

The neighborhood faced a wave of retail closings that pre-dated the pandemic, shaped mainly by the changes in how people shop. Uptown businesses also confronted unrest in the aftermath of the 2020 police killing of George Floyd and after federal undercover officers fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr. atop an adjacent parking ramp this summer.

Last week, Kitchen Window, a housewares retailer, announced that it would close in January after 35 years in the shopping center.