Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

•••

Multiple studies, as well as student and family testimonials, support the importance of arts and arts education. Involvement in music, theater, dance, painting, drawing and other forms of artistic expression are not only good for young hearts and souls, but for the development of minds as well.

That's why schools — even those under tremendous budget pressures — should take every step to maintain arts programs.

A recent Star Tribune story reported on the possibility of numerous proposed cuts to the arts in Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) — with some of the worst at South High School. If proposed reductions are approved by the school board this month, South's popular dance program plus the school's music and drama/theater offerings could be significantly reduced.

Elsewhere in the district, full-time-equivalent music positions are being eliminated at Andersen Middle School, Hmong International Academy Elementary and North High. That high school's dance class was recently featured in another news story that detailed how it is attracting growing numbers of students and helping them stay engaged in their educations.

In a statement to an editorial writer, MPS officials said that when a "second budget process took place to include contract obligations made following the teacher strike, additional staff position reductions were required." Those reductions occurred across all content areas and schools and were generally focused on classes that had lower enrollment and/or low student interest, they said.

Officials pointed out that reducing positions doesn't necessarily translate into lost jobs for individuals because they might move into open positions. They also noted that recommendations to "excess a position could be the decision of the school administration or the employee themselves." They added that when schools face budget cuts, they typically focus on maintaining positions in core subject areas rather than electives — which are often arts classes.

The district's budget woes are caused chiefly by significant enrollment declines and rising expenses — including the recently negotiated contract for teachers. Cuts will likely continue unless the district adopts other strategies to account for those factors. St. Paul Public Schools is also experiencing enrollment declines but has opted to close schools to maintain "well rounded" educational options in the remaining buildings.

As MPS continues its search for a new superintendent, it's a perfect time for families to let school board members and district officials know what they want in a new leader — and in academic and arts programs.

A recent survey of members of the Association of Metropolitan School Districts (AMSD) found that districts could face a combined budget shortfall of more than $240 million for the 2022-23 school year, assuming that no additional funding is provided by the state. Should that be the case, many metro-area as well as greater Minnesota districts understandably will have to make tough budget decisions.

As they make those choices, we hope they'll carefully weigh the educational and other benefits of music, theater, dance and other arts classes and consider other possible strategies to find savings.