A fire believed to be arson damaged a Salvation Army worship and service center Thursday night in Brooklyn Park, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Security cameras captured images of a man breaking into the center at 10011 Noble Parkway after hours and smashing most of the building's windows. The footage showed him inside the chapel piling a chair and winter coats that were to be distributed to families onto a pew and lighting a fire, said Salvation Army spokesperson Dan Furry.

The man also vandalized office areas and portions of the food shelf, Furry said.

"It was very disturbing and devastating," he said.

A sprinkler system helped douse the flames, but there was still significant smoke and water damage, Furry said. All the coats that were to be given away were ruined.

"We are going to need the community to donate new [winter] coats," Furry said. "The ones we have we can't use."

Staff members were on site Friday to accept donations, Furry said.

Police arrested a 33-year-old Champlin man at the scene. He was being held on felony arson and burglary charges at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the church, which showed the suspect forcibly entering the church and lighting a fire in the sanctuary. After watching the surveillance footage, officers determined that the man who was detained was wearing the same clothing as the suspect, said Brooklyn Park police inspector Elliot Faust.

The center was closed Friday and a company was on site to begin cleaning the building. Furry said he did not know when the center would reopen, though he said he hopes it will next week. Sunday church services were likely to be canceled, he said.

Assessors had not yet provided a dollar amount for repairing the damage, but "there is a lot of work to be done in the chapel," Furry said. "It definitely will be repaired."

The center, which opened in 2001, is one of the Salvation Army's newest facilities in the metro area. Over the past three years, the center has seen "increasing demand" for services and a growing church membership, Furry said. The food shelf was added last year.